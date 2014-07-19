(adds details, quotes)

By Mark Gleeson

DURBAN, South Africa, July 19 Two late penalties from flyhalf Frans Steyn allowed South Africa's Sharks to come from behind to edge the Otago Highlanders 31-27 and advance to Super Rugby's last four at King's Park on Saturday.

Steyn kicked 16 points with the boot as the home side had to scramble for the victory with their forward power more than matched by the pace and handling skills of the New Zealand visitors, who had a 17-13 halftime lead.

The scrumming strength of the Sharks saw them open up a 10-point lead halfway through the first half only for the Highlanders to bounce back with two running tries from Malakai Fekitoa and Kane Hames that emphasised their ability with the ball in broken play.

"The Highlanders ran us to pieces at stages in the game, their whole backline was amazing," admitted Sharks captain Bismarck du Plessis.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga kicked Otago into a 20-13 lead early in the second half before the Sharks re-established their dominance in the 53rd minute by keeping the ball with their forwards, leading to a try from Du Plessis who burst over from close range after a series of rolling mauls.

"We pride ourselves on our scrumming and we controlled all our set pieces, not losing a single lineout or scrum," du Plessis said.

Substitute Tonderai Chavanga scored three minutes later with a burst down the left wing to put the Sharks back ahead but their 25-20 lead lasted only seven minutes before Phil Burleigh scored after speedy winger Patrick Osborne had set up a clever counter-attack for Otago.

The Highlanders led by two points going into the last six minutes of play but relentless home pressure forced two penalties that Steyn booted over to keep alive South African interest in this year's competition.

The Sharks reached their eighth Super Rugby semi-final and now play Canterbury Crusaders of New Zealand away in Christchurch on Saturday for a place in the final. The other semi-final pits the NSW Waratahs against the ACT Brumbies in an all-Australian clash in Sydney, also on July 26. (Editing by Rex Gowar)