CAPE TOWN, March 24 First-choice Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season with a torn bicep tendon, while his half-back partner Cobus Reinach has a fractured hand, the South African club said on their website on Monday.

Both players were forced off early in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash in which Sharks were beaten 23-19 by the Bulls, their first loss of the campaign.

Springbok Lambie is to have surgery later in the week and is expected to be sidelined for six months, ruling him out of the remainder of the Super Rugby season and potentially the Rugby Championship as well.

Scrumhalf Reinach had surgery on his hand on Monday and will be out for eight weeks, meaning the Sharks will have to field an entirely new half-back combination against Australia's Waratahs in Durban on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Said,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)