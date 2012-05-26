FACTBOX-Rugby-Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 2 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
DURBAN, May 26 The Sharks beat the Stormers 25-20 (halftime 20-6) in a Super Rugby match at Kings Park on Saturday.
Scorers:
Sharks - Tries: Frederic Michalak, Keegan Daniel, Lwazi Mvovo; Conversions: Patrick Lambie (2); Penalties: Lambie (2).
Stormers - Tries: Gio Aplon (2); Conversions: Peter Grant (2); Penalties: Grant (2).
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 2 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 1 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
MELBOURNE, Feb 20 Factbox on the five Australian teams taking part in this season's Super Rugby competition: