Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
DURBAN, May 12 The Sharks beat the Western Force 53-11 (halftime 20-6) in a Super Rugby match at Kings Park on Saturday.
Scorers
Sharks - Tries: Lwazi Mvovo (2), Steven Sykes, Paul Jordaan, Louis Ludik, Craig Burden, Jacques Botes; Conversions: Patrick Lambie (2), Frederic Michalak (4); Penalties: Lambie (2).
Western Force - Try: Samu Wara; Penalties: David Harvey (2).
(Compiled by Jason Humphries)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.