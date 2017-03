DURBAN, March 15 Sharks (South Africa) beat Queensland Reds (Australia) 35-20 (halftime 25-6) in their Super Rugby match at King's Park on Saturday. Scorers: Sharks - Tries: Willem Alberts, Dale Chadwick; Conversions: Pat Lambie (2); Penalties: Francois Steyn (2), Lambie (5) Reds - Tries: Mike Harris, Will Genia; Conversions: Quade Cooper (2); Penalties: Cooper (2). (compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)