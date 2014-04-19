HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
DURBAN, South Africa, April 19 Sharks (South Africa) beat Cheetahs (South Africa) 19-8 (halftime 3-3) in a Super Rugby clash at King's Park on Saturday.
Scorers:
Sharks - Try: Jean Dysel; Conversion: Frans Steyn; Penalties: Tim Swiel, Steyn (3)
Cheetahs - Try: Rayno Benjamin; Penalty: Elgar Watts
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z