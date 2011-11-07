SINGAPORE Nov 7 Super rugby's Melbourne Rebels
and Canterbury Crusaders have signed up to play pre-season games
in Singapore in a bid to take advantage of the Asian market's
growing interest in the game.
Rebels Chiefs Executive Steve Boland said Singapore's large
expatriate community and the number of people participating in
the sport there made it an ideal choice.
Rugby is gaining ground in Asia, with Japan set to host the
2019 World Cup, while Hong Kong and Tokyo have hosted Bledisloe
Cup games between Australia and New Zealand.
"We have signed a contract with a Singapore promoter to play
Super Rugby trial matches with the Crusaders," the Australian
newspaper quoted Boland as saying.
"There is a great expatriate market in Singapore, which has
6,500 registered players. If we have a connection with Singapore
and the Rebels become the Super Rugby team of choice, that will
be fantastic."
Boland said that while the chances of staging pre-seasons
games in the city-state next year were only "50-50" they would
definitely happen in 2013 and 2014.
"Asia is an important market. We are all over it like a
rash. It's great to have a team like the Crusaders share our
vision."
Other Super rugby teams could follow their lead, with
Australia's Brumbies and NSW Waratahs also reported to be
considering playing in Asia.
(Reporting by Peter Rutherford. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
