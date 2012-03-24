March 24 Collated results and standings on Saturday after week five of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Blues 25 Hurricanes 26

Rebels 30 Force 29

Waratahs 34 Sharks 30

Crusaders 28 Cheetahs 21

Brumbies 33 Highlanders 26

Bulls 61 Reds 8

Lions 19 Stormers 24

Bye: Chiefs

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Stormers (SA) 4 4 0 0 1 105 74 0 20

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 4 3 0 1 1 101 78 2 18

ACT Brumbies (AU) 4 3 0 1 1 98 95 1 17

- -

Bulls (SA) 4 3 0 1 1 153 69 3 19

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 5 4 0 1 0 113 110 1 17

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 5 3 0 2 0 145 130 3 15

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 90 90 2 14

Queensland Reds (AU) 5 3 0 2 0 101 135 1 13

NSW Waratahs (AU) 5 2 0 3 0 127 113 5 13

Sharks (SA) 5 2 0 3 0 114 109 4 12

Lions (SA) 4 1 0 3 1 94 111 2 10

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 1 81 108 2 10

Cheetahs (SA) 5 1 0 4 0 121 156 3 7

Western Force (AU) 5 1 0 4 0 106 150 3 7

Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 1 0 4 0 103 124 2 6

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.