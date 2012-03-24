March 24 Collated results and standings on
Saturday after week five of the southern hemisphere's annual
Super Rugby competition:
Blues 25 Hurricanes 26
Rebels 30 Force 29
Waratahs 34 Sharks 30
Crusaders 28 Cheetahs 21
Brumbies 33 Highlanders 26
Bulls 61 Reds 8
Lions 19 Stormers 24
Bye: Chiefs
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Stormers (SA) 4 4 0 0 1 105 74 0 20
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 4 3 0 1 1 101 78 2 18
ACT Brumbies (AU) 4 3 0 1 1 98 95 1 17
- -
Bulls (SA) 4 3 0 1 1 153 69 3 19
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 5 4 0 1 0 113 110 1 17
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 5 3 0 2 0 145 130 3 15
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 90 90 2 14
Queensland Reds (AU) 5 3 0 2 0 101 135 1 13
NSW Waratahs (AU) 5 2 0 3 0 127 113 5 13
Sharks (SA) 5 2 0 3 0 114 109 4 12
Lions (SA) 4 1 0 3 1 94 111 2 10
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 1 81 108 2 10
Cheetahs (SA) 5 1 0 4 0 121 156 3 7
Western Force (AU) 5 1 0 4 0 106 150 3 7
Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 1 0 4 0 103 124 2 6
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.