March 31 Collated results and standings on Saturday after week six of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Highlanders 43 Rebels 12

Hurricanes 38 Cheetahs 47

Chiefs 30 Waratahs 13

Brumbies 26 Sharks 29

Force 45 Reds 19

Lions 13 Crusaders 23

Stormers 20 Bulls 17

Bye: Blues

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Stormers (SA) 5 5 0 0 1 125 91 0 24

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 6 5 0 1 0 156 122 2 22

ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 3 0 2 1 124 124 2 18

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 5 4 0 1 1 131 91 2 22

Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 1 170 89 4 20

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 5 3 0 2 1 113 103 2 18

Sharks (SA) 6 3 0 3 0 143 135 5 17

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 6 3 0 3 0 183 177 4 16

Queensland Reds (AU) 6 3 0 3 0 120 180 1 13

NSW Waratahs (AU) 6 2 0 4 0 140 143 5 13

Western Force (AU) 6 2 0 4 0 151 169 4 12

Cheetahs (SA) 6 2 0 4 0 168 194 4 12

Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 1 0 4 1 103 124 2 10

Lions (SA) 5 1 0 4 1 107 134 2 10

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 93 151 2 10

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.