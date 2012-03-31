March 31 Collated results and standings on
Saturday after week six of the southern hemisphere's annual
Super Rugby competition:
Highlanders 43 Rebels 12
Hurricanes 38 Cheetahs 47
Chiefs 30 Waratahs 13
Brumbies 26 Sharks 29
Force 45 Reds 19
Lions 13 Crusaders 23
Stormers 20 Bulls 17
Bye: Blues
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Stormers (SA) 5 5 0 0 1 125 91 0 24
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 6 5 0 1 0 156 122 2 22
ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 3 0 2 1 124 124 2 18
- -
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 5 4 0 1 1 131 91 2 22
Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 1 170 89 4 20
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 5 3 0 2 1 113 103 2 18
- -
Sharks (SA) 6 3 0 3 0 143 135 5 17
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 6 3 0 3 0 183 177 4 16
Queensland Reds (AU) 6 3 0 3 0 120 180 1 13
NSW Waratahs (AU) 6 2 0 4 0 140 143 5 13
Western Force (AU) 6 2 0 4 0 151 169 4 12
Cheetahs (SA) 6 2 0 4 0 168 194 4 12
Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 1 0 4 1 103 124 2 10
Lions (SA) 5 1 0 4 1 107 134 2 10
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 93 151 2 10
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.