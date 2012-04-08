April 8 Collated results and standings after
week seven of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby
competition:
Rebels 34 Blues 23
Hurricanes 42 Sharks 18
Reds 20 Brumbies 13
Force 12 Chiefs 20
Highlanders 6 Stormers 21
Cheetahs 26 Lions 5
Bulls 32 Crusaders 30
Bye: Waratahs
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Stormers (SA) 6 6 0 0 1 146 97 0 28
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 6 5 0 1 1 151 103 2 26
ACT Brumbies (AU) 6 3 0 3 1 137 144 3 19
- -
Bulls (SA) 6 4 0 2 1 202 119 4 24
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 5 0 2 0 162 143 2 22
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 0 225 195 5 21
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 6 3 0 3 1 143 135 3 19
Queensland Reds (AU) 7 4 0 3 0 140 193 1 17
Sharks (SA) 7 3 0 4 0 161 177 5 17
NSW Waratahs (AU) 6 2 0 4 1 140 143 5 17
Cheetahs (SA) 7 3 0 4 0 194 199 4 16
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 6 2 0 4 1 127 174 2 14
Western Force (AU) 7 2 0 5 0 163 189 4 12
Auckland Blues (NZ) 6 1 0 5 1 126 158 2 10
Lions (SA) 6 1 0 5 1 112 160 2 10
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.