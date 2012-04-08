April 8 Collated results and standings after week seven of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Rebels 34 Blues 23

Hurricanes 42 Sharks 18

Reds 20 Brumbies 13

Force 12 Chiefs 20

Highlanders 6 Stormers 21

Cheetahs 26 Lions 5

Bulls 32 Crusaders 30

Bye: Waratahs

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Stormers (SA) 6 6 0 0 1 146 97 0 28

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 6 5 0 1 1 151 103 2 26

ACT Brumbies (AU) 6 3 0 3 1 137 144 3 19

- -

Bulls (SA) 6 4 0 2 1 202 119 4 24

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 5 0 2 0 162 143 2 22

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 0 225 195 5 21

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 6 3 0 3 1 143 135 3 19

Queensland Reds (AU) 7 4 0 3 0 140 193 1 17

Sharks (SA) 7 3 0 4 0 161 177 5 17

NSW Waratahs (AU) 6 2 0 4 1 140 143 5 17

Cheetahs (SA) 7 3 0 4 0 194 199 4 16

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 6 2 0 4 1 127 174 2 14

Western Force (AU) 7 2 0 5 0 163 189 4 12

Auckland Blues (NZ) 6 1 0 5 1 126 158 2 10

Lions (SA) 6 1 0 5 1 112 160 2 10

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.