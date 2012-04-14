April 14 Collated results and standings after
week eight of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby
competition:
Blues 23 Sharks 29
Force 18 NSW Waratahs 23
Crusaders 31 Stormers 24
Brumbies 37 Rebels 6
Cheetahs 33 Chiefs 39
Lions 18 Bulls 32
Bye: Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 7 6 0 1 1 190 136 3 31
Stormers (SA) 7 6 0 1 1 170 128 1 29
ACT Brumbies (AU) 7 4 0 3 1 174 150 4 24
- -
Bulls (SA) 7 5 0 2 1 234 137 5 29
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 5 0 2 1 162 143 2 26
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 225 195 5 25
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 174 159 3 23
Sharks (SA) 8 4 0 4 0 190 200 6 22
Queensland Reds (AU) 7 4 0 3 1 140 193 1 21
NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 3 0 4 1 163 161 5 21
Cheetahs (SA) 8 3 0 5 0 227 238 5 17
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 7 2 0 5 1 133 211 2 14
Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 0 181 212 5 13
Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 1 0 6 1 149 187 3 11
Lions (SA) 7 1 0 6 1 130 192 2 10
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.