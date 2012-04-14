April 14 Collated results and standings after week eight of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Blues 23 Sharks 29

Force 18 NSW Waratahs 23

Crusaders 31 Stormers 24

Brumbies 37 Rebels 6

Cheetahs 33 Chiefs 39

Lions 18 Bulls 32

Bye: Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 7 6 0 1 1 190 136 3 31

Stormers (SA) 7 6 0 1 1 170 128 1 29

ACT Brumbies (AU) 7 4 0 3 1 174 150 4 24

- -

Bulls (SA) 7 5 0 2 1 234 137 5 29

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 5 0 2 1 162 143 2 26

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 225 195 5 25

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 174 159 3 23

Sharks (SA) 8 4 0 4 0 190 200 6 22

Queensland Reds (AU) 7 4 0 3 1 140 193 1 21

NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 3 0 4 1 163 161 5 21

Cheetahs (SA) 8 3 0 5 0 227 238 5 17

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 7 2 0 5 1 133 211 2 14

Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 0 181 212 5 13

Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 1 0 6 1 149 187 3 11

Lions (SA) 7 1 0 6 1 130 192 2 10

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.