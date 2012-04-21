April 21 Collated results and standings after week nine of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Otago Highlanders 30 Auckland Blues 27

Queensland Reds 13 Stormers 23

Wellington Hurricanes 14 Canterbury Crusaders 42

NSW Waratahs 30 Melbourne Rebels 21

Sharks 12 Waikato Chiefs 18

Bulls 36 ACT Brumbies 34

Bye: Cheetahs (SA), Western Force (AU), Lions (SA)

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 8 7 0 1 1 208 148 3 35

Stormers (SA) 8 7 0 1 1 193 141 1 33

ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 208 186 6 26

- -

Bulls (SA) 8 6 0 2 1 270 171 5 33

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 8 6 0 2 1 192 170 2 30

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 216 173 4 28

- -

NSW Waratahs (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 193 182 5 25

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 8 4 0 4 1 239 237 5 25

Sharks (SA) 9 4 0 5 0 202 218 7 23

Queensland Reds (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 153 216 1 21

Cheetahs (SA) 8 3 0 5 1 227 238 5 21

Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 181 212 5 17

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 154 241 2 14

Lions (SA) 7 1 0 6 2 130 192 2 14

Auckland Blues (NZ) 8 1 0 7 1 176 217 4 12

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.