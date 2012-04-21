April 21 Collated results and standings after
week nine of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby
competition:
Otago Highlanders 30 Auckland Blues 27
Queensland Reds 13 Stormers 23
Wellington Hurricanes 14 Canterbury Crusaders 42
NSW Waratahs 30 Melbourne Rebels 21
Sharks 12 Waikato Chiefs 18
Bulls 36 ACT Brumbies 34
Bye: Cheetahs (SA), Western Force (AU), Lions (SA)
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 8 7 0 1 1 208 148 3 35
Stormers (SA) 8 7 0 1 1 193 141 1 33
ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 208 186 6 26
- -
Bulls (SA) 8 6 0 2 1 270 171 5 33
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 8 6 0 2 1 192 170 2 30
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 216 173 4 28
- -
NSW Waratahs (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 193 182 5 25
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 8 4 0 4 1 239 237 5 25
Sharks (SA) 9 4 0 5 0 202 218 7 23
Queensland Reds (AU) 8 4 0 4 1 153 216 1 21
Cheetahs (SA) 8 3 0 5 1 227 238 5 21
Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 181 212 5 17
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 154 241 2 14
Lions (SA) 7 1 0 6 2 130 192 2 14
Auckland Blues (NZ) 8 1 0 7 1 176 217 4 12
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.