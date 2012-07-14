July 14 Collated results and standings after the final week (18) of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Hurricanes 28 Chiefs 25

Brumbies 16 Blues 30

Crusaders 38 Force 24

Reds 32 Waratahs 16

Stormers 26 Rebels 21

Sharks 34 Cheetahs 15

Bulls 37 Lions 20

Bye: Highlanders

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Stormers (SA) 16 14 0 2 2 350 254 2 66

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 12 0 4 2 444 358 8 64

Queensland Reds (AU) 16 11 0 5 2 359 347 6 58

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 2 485 343 9 61

Bulls (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 472 369 10 54

Sharks (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 436 348 11 59

ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 0 6 2 404 331 10 58

- -

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 10 0 6 2 489 429 9 57

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 9 0 7 2 359 385 6 50

Cheetahs (SA) 16 5 0 11 2 391 458 10 38

NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 4 0 12 2 346 407 11 35

Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 4 0 12 2 359 430 8 32

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 4 0 12 2 362 520 8 32

Western Force (AU) 16 3 0 13 2 306 440 7 27

Lions (SA) 16 3 0 13 2 317 460 5 25

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa

- -

Finals stage fixtures:

July 20/21 TBC

Crusaders v Bulls

Reds v Sharks

July 27/28 TBC, semi-finals

Stormers v lowest-ranked winner from July 20/21

Chiefs v highest-ranked winner from July 20/21

Aug. 4, final (Editing by Tom Pilcher)