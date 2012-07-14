Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
July 14 Collated results and standings after the final week (18) of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Hurricanes 28 Chiefs 25
Brumbies 16 Blues 30
Crusaders 38 Force 24
Reds 32 Waratahs 16
Stormers 26 Rebels 21
Sharks 34 Cheetahs 15
Bulls 37 Lions 20
Bye: Highlanders
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Stormers (SA) 16 14 0 2 2 350 254 2 66
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 12 0 4 2 444 358 8 64
Queensland Reds (AU) 16 11 0 5 2 359 347 6 58
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 2 485 343 9 61
Bulls (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 472 369 10 54
Sharks (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 436 348 11 59
ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 0 6 2 404 331 10 58
- -
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 10 0 6 2 489 429 9 57
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 9 0 7 2 359 385 6 50
Cheetahs (SA) 16 5 0 11 2 391 458 10 38
NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 4 0 12 2 346 407 11 35
Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 4 0 12 2 359 430 8 32
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 4 0 12 2 362 520 8 32
Western Force (AU) 16 3 0 13 2 306 440 7 27
Lions (SA) 16 3 0 13 2 317 460 5 25
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
- -
Finals stage fixtures:
July 20/21 TBC
Crusaders v Bulls
Reds v Sharks
July 27/28 TBC, semi-finals
Stormers v lowest-ranked winner from July 20/21
Chiefs v highest-ranked winner from July 20/21
Aug. 4, final (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
