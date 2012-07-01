July 1 Collated results and standings after week 16 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Chiefs 27 Highlanders 21

Reds 32 Rebels 17

Hurricanes 23 Crusaders 22

Brumbies 28 Force 17

Stormers 27 Lions 17

Bulls 40 Cheetahs 24

Bye: Blues, Waratahs, Sharks

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 12 0 2 2 398 302 6 62

Stormers (SA) 14 12 0 2 2 311 227 2 58

ACT Brumbies (AU) 14 9 0 5 2 369 286 10 54

Bulls (SA) 14 9 0 5 2 425 317 10 54

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 2 419 298 8 52

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 9 0 6 1 461 404 9 49

Queensland Reds (AU) 14 9 0 5 2 308 318 5 49

Sharks (SA) 14 8 0 6 2 370 323 9 49

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 15 9 0 6 1 346 366 5 45

Cheetahs (SA) 14 5 0 9 2 370 411 9 37

NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 4 0 10 2 315 356 10 34

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 14 4 0 10 2 309 457 5 29

Western Force (AU) 14 3 0 11 2 273 370 7 27

Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 2 0 12 2 297 405 7 23

Lions (SA) 14 2 0 12 2 260 391 4 20

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Editing by Patrick Johnston)