July 1 Collated results and standings after week
16 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Chiefs 27 Highlanders 21
Reds 32 Rebels 17
Hurricanes 23 Crusaders 22
Brumbies 28 Force 17
Stormers 27 Lions 17
Bulls 40 Cheetahs 24
Bye: Blues, Waratahs, Sharks
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 12 0 2 2 398 302 6 62
Stormers (SA) 14 12 0 2 2 311 227 2 58
ACT Brumbies (AU) 14 9 0 5 2 369 286 10 54
- -
Bulls (SA) 14 9 0 5 2 425 317 10 54
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 2 419 298 8 52
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 9 0 6 1 461 404 9 49
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 14 9 0 5 2 308 318 5 49
Sharks (SA) 14 8 0 6 2 370 323 9 49
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 15 9 0 6 1 346 366 5 45
Cheetahs (SA) 14 5 0 9 2 370 411 9 37
NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 4 0 10 2 315 356 10 34
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 14 4 0 10 2 309 457 5 29
Western Force (AU) 14 3 0 11 2 273 370 7 27
Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 2 0 12 2 297 405 7 23
Lions (SA) 14 2 0 12 2 260 391 4 20
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)