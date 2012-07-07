July 7 Collated results and standings after week
17 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Chiefs 21 Crusaders 28
Reds 19 Highlanders 13
Sharks 32 Bulls 10
Blues 32 Force 9
Waratahs 15 Brumbies 19
Cheetahs 6 Stormers 13
Lions 37 Rebels 32
Bye: Hurricanes
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 15 12 0 3 2 419 330 7 63
Stormers (SA) 15 13 0 2 2 324 233 2 62
ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 10 0 5 2 388 301 10 58
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 15 10 0 5 2 447 319 8 56
Bulls (SA) 15 9 0 6 2 435 349 10 54
Sharks (SA) 15 9 0 6 2 402 333 10 54
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 15 10 0 5 2 327 331 5 53
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 9 0 6 2 461 404 9 53
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 9 0 7 1 359 385 6 46
Cheetahs (SA) 15 5 0 10 2 376 424 10 38
NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 330 375 11 35
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 341 494 7 31
Auckland Blues (NZ) 15 3 0 12 2 329 414 8 28
Western Force (AU) 15 3 0 12 2 282 402 7 27
Lions (SA) 15 3 0 12 2 297 423 5 25
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
