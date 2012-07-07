July 7 Collated results and standings after week 17 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Chiefs 21 Crusaders 28

Reds 19 Highlanders 13

Sharks 32 Bulls 10

Blues 32 Force 9

Waratahs 15 Brumbies 19

Cheetahs 6 Stormers 13

Lions 37 Rebels 32

Bye: Hurricanes

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 15 12 0 3 2 419 330 7 63

Stormers (SA) 15 13 0 2 2 324 233 2 62

ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 10 0 5 2 388 301 10 58

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 15 10 0 5 2 447 319 8 56

Bulls (SA) 15 9 0 6 2 435 349 10 54

Sharks (SA) 15 9 0 6 2 402 333 10 54

- -

Queensland Reds (AU) 15 10 0 5 2 327 331 5 53

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 9 0 6 2 461 404 9 53

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 9 0 7 1 359 385 6 46

Cheetahs (SA) 15 5 0 10 2 376 424 10 38

NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 330 375 11 35

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 341 494 7 31

Auckland Blues (NZ) 15 3 0 12 2 329 414 8 28

Western Force (AU) 15 3 0 12 2 282 402 7 27

Lions (SA) 15 3 0 12 2 297 423 5 25

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Editing by Tom Pilcher and Toby Davis)