March 24 Collated results and standings after week six of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Waikato Chiefs 19 Otago Highlanders 7
Canterbury Crusaders 55 Southern Kings 20
Queensland Reds 23 Bulls 18
Western Force 10 Cheetahs 19
Sharks 64 Melbourne Rebels 7
Stormers 35 Brumbies 22
NSW Waratahs 30 Auckland Blues 27
Bye: Hurricanes
- -
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 4 0 1 1 140 70 3 23
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 5 4 0 1 0 174 97 5 21
Sharks (SA) 5 4 0 1 0 136 76 1 17
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 6 4 0 2 0 107 103 1 17
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 139 102 4 16
Auckland Blues (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 116 93 4 16
- -
Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 0 126 128 2 14
Stormers (SA) 4 2 0 2 0 94 93 2 14
Cheetahs (SA) 5 3 0 2 0 107 129 1 13
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 84 99 1 13
NSW Waratahs (AU) 5 2 0 3 1 110 140 1 13
Western Force (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 88 119 1 9
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 89 171 1 9
Southern Kings (SA) 4 1 0 3 1 78 121 0 8
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 4 0 0 4 1 72 119 1 5
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)