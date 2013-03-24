March 24 Collated results and standings after week six of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Waikato Chiefs 19 Otago Highlanders 7

Canterbury Crusaders 55 Southern Kings 20

Queensland Reds 23 Bulls 18

Western Force 10 Cheetahs 19

Sharks 64 Melbourne Rebels 7

Stormers 35 Brumbies 22

NSW Waratahs 30 Auckland Blues 27

Bye: Hurricanes

- -

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 4 0 1 1 140 70 3 23

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 5 4 0 1 0 174 97 5 21

Sharks (SA) 5 4 0 1 0 136 76 1 17

- -

Queensland Reds (AU) 6 4 0 2 0 107 103 1 17

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 139 102 4 16

Auckland Blues (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 116 93 4 16

- -

Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 0 126 128 2 14

Stormers (SA) 4 2 0 2 0 94 93 2 14

Cheetahs (SA) 5 3 0 2 0 107 129 1 13

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 4 2 0 2 1 84 99 1 13

NSW Waratahs (AU) 5 2 0 3 1 110 140 1 13

Western Force (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 88 119 1 9

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 5 1 0 4 1 89 171 1 9

Southern Kings (SA) 4 1 0 3 1 78 121 0 8

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 4 0 0 4 1 72 119 1 5

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)