April 20 Collated results and standings after
round 10 of Super Rugby matches (home team in caps):
Wellington Hurricanes 22-16 Western Force
NSW Waratahs 25-20 Waikato Chiefs
Canterbury Crusaders 24-8 Otago Highlanders
Queensland Reds 19-19 ACT Brumbies
Sharks 6-12 Cheetahs
Southern Kings 0-34 Bulls
Bye: Auckland Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers
- -
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
ACT Brumbies (AU) 9 6 2 1 1 240 156 3 35
Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 4 0 3 2 189 140 7 31
Bulls (SA) 8 5 0 3 1 206 171 4 28
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 9 6 1 2 1 191 178 3 33
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 240 169 6 30
Cheetahs (SA) 9 6 0 3 0 199 201 3 27
- -
Sharks (SA) 8 5 0 3 1 178 127 3 27
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 199 202 3 27
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 4 0 4 1 213 161 6 26
NSW Waratahs (AU) 8 4 0 4 2 187 220 1 25
Stormers (SA) 7 3 0 4 2 154 153 4 24
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 2 162 258 3 19
Western Force (AU) 9 2 0 7 1 162 208 4 16
Southern Kings (SA) 8 2 1 5 1 166 256 1 15
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 8 0 0 8 1 150 236 2 6
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for
draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing
by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia,
NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
