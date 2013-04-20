April 20 Collated results and standings after round 10 of Super Rugby matches (home team in caps): Wellington Hurricanes 22-16 Western Force NSW Waratahs 25-20 Waikato Chiefs Canterbury Crusaders 24-8 Otago Highlanders Queensland Reds 19-19 ACT Brumbies Sharks 6-12 Cheetahs Southern Kings 0-34 Bulls Bye: Auckland Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts ACT Brumbies (AU) 9 6 2 1 1 240 156 3 35 Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 4 0 3 2 189 140 7 31 Bulls (SA) 8 5 0 3 1 206 171 4 28 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 9 6 1 2 1 191 178 3 33 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 240 169 6 30 Cheetahs (SA) 9 6 0 3 0 199 201 3 27 - - Sharks (SA) 8 5 0 3 1 178 127 3 27 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 8 5 0 3 1 199 202 3 27 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 8 4 0 4 1 213 161 6 26 NSW Waratahs (AU) 8 4 0 4 2 187 220 1 25 Stormers (SA) 7 3 0 4 2 154 153 4 24 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 2 162 258 3 19 Western Force (AU) 9 2 0 7 1 162 208 4 16 Southern Kings (SA) 8 2 1 5 1 166 256 1 15 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 8 0 0 8 1 150 236 2 6 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)