April 6 Collated results and standings after eighth round of Super Rugby matches at the weekend (home team in caps): AUCKLAND BLUES 29 Otago Highlanders 18 ACT BRUMBIES 28 Southern Kings 28 SHARKS 21 Canterbury Crusaders 17 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 41 NSW Waratahs 29 Melbourne Rebels 30 WESTERN FORCE 23 CHEETAHS 26 Stormers 24 Bye: Auckland Bulls, Waikato Chiefs, Queensland Reds - - P W D L B F A BP Pts Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 6 5 0 1 1 197 113 5 29 ACT Brumbies (AU) 7 5 1 1 1 191 118 3 29 Sharks (SA) 6 5 0 1 1 157 93 1 25 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 7 5 0 2 1 141 136 2 26 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 6 4 0 2 1 171 158 3 23 Cheetahs (SA) 7 5 0 2 0 167 169 2 22 - - Auckland Blues (NZ) 6 3 0 3 1 161 134 6 22 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 6 3 0 3 1 175 137 5 21 Bulls (SA) 6 3 0 3 1 146 151 3 19 NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 3 0 4 1 162 200 1 17 Stormers (SA) 6 2 0 4 1 132 138 4 16 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 7 2 0 5 1 135 228 2 14 Western Force (AU) 7 1 0 6 1 130 172 3 11 Southern Kings (SA) 6 1 1 4 1 136 195 1 11 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 6 0 0 6 1 123 182 2 6 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition * AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris)