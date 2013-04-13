April 13 Collated results and standings after round nine of Super Rugby matches (home team in caps): OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 19 ACT Brumbies 30 WAIKATO CHIEFS 23 Queensland Reds 31 AUCKLAND BLUES 28 Wellington Hurricanes 6 MELBOURNE REBELS 27 Southern Kings 30 WESTERN FORCE 16 Canterbury Crusaders 14 STORMERS 22 Sharks 15 BULLS 26 Cheetahs 20 Bye: NSW Waratahs - - P W D L B F A BP Pts ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 6 1 1 1 221 137 3 33 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 7 5 0 2 1 220 144 5 29 Sharks (SA) 7 5 0 2 1 172 115 2 26 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 8 6 0 2 1 172 159 3 31 Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 189 140 7 27 Cheetahs (SA) 8 5 0 3 0 187 195 3 23 - - Bulls (SA) 7 4 0 3 1 172 171 3 23 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 177 186 3 23 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 7 3 0 4 1 189 153 6 22 NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 3 0 4 2 162 200 1 21 Stormers (SA) 7 3 0 4 1 154 153 4 20 Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 146 186 3 15 Southern Kings (SA) 7 2 1 4 1 166 222 1 15 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 162 258 3 15 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 0 0 7 1 142 212 2 6 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition * AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Editing by Tom Pilcher)