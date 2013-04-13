April 13 Collated results and standings after
round nine of Super Rugby matches (home team in caps):
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 19 ACT Brumbies 30
WAIKATO CHIEFS 23 Queensland Reds 31
AUCKLAND BLUES 28 Wellington Hurricanes 6
MELBOURNE REBELS 27 Southern Kings 30
WESTERN FORCE 16 Canterbury Crusaders 14
STORMERS 22 Sharks 15
BULLS 26 Cheetahs 20
Bye: NSW Waratahs
- -
P W D L B F A BP Pts
ACT Brumbies (AU) 8 6 1 1 1 221 137 3 33
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 7 5 0 2 1 220 144 5 29
Sharks (SA) 7 5 0 2 1 172 115 2 26
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 8 6 0 2 1 172 159 3 31
Auckland Blues (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 189 140 7 27
Cheetahs (SA) 8 5 0 3 0 187 195 3 23
- -
Bulls (SA) 7 4 0 3 1 172 171 3 23
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 7 4 0 3 1 177 186 3 23
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 7 3 0 4 1 189 153 6 22
NSW Waratahs (AU) 7 3 0 4 2 162 200 1 21
Stormers (SA) 7 3 0 4 1 154 153 4 20
Western Force (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 146 186 3 15
Southern Kings (SA) 7 2 1 4 1 166 222 1 15
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 1 162 258 3 15
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 7 0 0 7 1 142 212 2 6
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for
draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing
by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
