May 10 Super Rugby fixtures and standings before round 13 of matches:

Friday:

Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Pukekohe (0735)

Queensland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0940)

Cheetahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Bloemfontein (1710)

Saturday:

Auckland Blues v Melbourne Rebels, Auckland (0735)

NSW Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney (0940)

Kings v Highlanders, Port Elizabeth (1505)

Bye: Brumbies, Bulls, Crusaders

- -

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 7 2 2 1 304 193 5 41

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 316 231 8 40

Bulls (SA) 10 7 0 3 1 284 204 5 37

- -

Queensland Reds (AU) 11 7 2 2 1 214 200 3 39

Auckland Blues (NZ) 9 5 0 4 2 218 169 8 36

Cheetahs (SA) 10 7 0 3 1 225 213 3 35

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 6 0 4 1 273 210 6 34

NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 5 0 5 2 278 260 2 30

Sharks (SA) 10 5 0 5 1 229 189 5 29

Stormers (SA) 9 4 0 5 2 189 187 5 29

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 10 5 0 5 1 229 268 4 28

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 2 0 8 2 221 327 6 22

Western Force (AU) 11 2 1 8 1 180 260 4 18

Southern Kings (SA) 10 2 1 7 1 188 354 1 15

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 9 1 0 8 2 175 258 2 14

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)