HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 10 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
May 10 Super Rugby fixtures and standings before round 13 of matches:
Friday:
Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Pukekohe (0735)
Queensland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0940)
Cheetahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Bloemfontein (1710)
Saturday:
Auckland Blues v Melbourne Rebels, Auckland (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney (0940)
Kings v Highlanders, Port Elizabeth (1505)
Bye: Brumbies, Bulls, Crusaders
- -
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 7 2 2 1 304 193 5 41
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 316 231 8 40
Bulls (SA) 10 7 0 3 1 284 204 5 37
- -
Queensland Reds (AU) 11 7 2 2 1 214 200 3 39
Auckland Blues (NZ) 9 5 0 4 2 218 169 8 36
Cheetahs (SA) 10 7 0 3 1 225 213 3 35
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 6 0 4 1 273 210 6 34
NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 5 0 5 2 278 260 2 30
Sharks (SA) 10 5 0 5 1 229 189 5 29
Stormers (SA) 9 4 0 5 2 189 187 5 29
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 10 5 0 5 1 229 268 4 28
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 2 0 8 2 221 327 6 22
Western Force (AU) 11 2 1 8 1 180 260 4 18
Southern Kings (SA) 10 2 1 7 1 188 354 1 15
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 9 1 0 8 2 175 258 2 14
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
