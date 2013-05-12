May 12 Collated results and standings after Round 13 of Super Rugby matches (home team in caps):

Chiefs 22-21 Western Force

Queensland Reds 32-17 Sharks

Cheetahs 34-39 Hurricanes

Blues 36-32 Rebels

NSW Waratahs 21-15 Stormers

Southern Kings 34-27 Highlanders

Bye: ACT Brumbies, Bulls, Crusaders

- -

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 7 2 2 2 304 193 5 45

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 11 8 0 3 1 338 252 8 44

Bulls (SA) 10 7 0 3 2 284 204 5 41

- -

Queensland Reds (AU) 12 8 2 2 1 246 217 4 44

Auckland Blues (NZ) 10 6 0 4 2 254 201 9 41

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 6 0 4 2 273 210 6 38

- -

Cheetahs (SA) 11 7 0 4 1 259 252 4 36

NSW Waratahs (AU) 11 6 0 5 2 299 275 2 34

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 11 6 0 5 1 268 302 5 33

Stormers (SA) 10 4 0 6 2 204 208 6 30

Sharks (SA) 11 5 0 6 1 246 221 5 29

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 11 2 0 9 2 253 363 8 24

Southern Kings (SA) 11 3 1 7 1 222 381 2 20

Western Force (AU) 12 2 1 9 1 201 282 5 19

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 10 1 0 9 2 202 292 4 16

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

Each team has two byes throughout competition.

