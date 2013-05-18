May 18 Collated results and standings after Round 14 of Super Rugby matches: Wellington Hurricanes 12 Waikato Chiefs 17 Melbourne Rebels 30 Stormers 21 Western Force 13 Sharks 23 Canterbury Crusaders 23 Auckland Blues 3 NSW Waratahs 28 ACT Brumbies 22 Bulls 35 Otago Highlanders 18 Cheetahs 27 Queensland Reds 13 Bye: Southern Kings - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 12 9 0 3 1 355 264 8 48 Bulls (SA) 11 8 0 3 2 319 222 6 46 ACT Brumbies (AU) 12 7 2 3 2 326 221 6 46 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 13 8 2 3 1 259 244 4 44 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 2 296 213 6 42 Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 6 0 5 2 257 224 9 41 - - Cheetahs (SA) 12 8 0 4 1 286 265 4 40 NSW Waratahs (AU) 12 7 0 5 2 327 297 2 38 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 12 6 0 6 1 280 319 6 34 Sharks (SA) 12 6 0 6 1 269 234 5 33 Stormers (SA) 11 4 0 7 2 225 238 6 30 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 12 3 0 9 2 283 384 8 28 Southern Kings (SA) 11 3 1 7 2 222 381 2 24 Western Force (AU) 13 2 1 10 1 214 305 5 19 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 11 1 0 10 2 220 327 4 16 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Josh Reich)