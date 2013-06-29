June 29 Super Rugby results and standings after round 18 of matches(home team in CAPS): WAIKATO CHIEFS 34 Wellington Hurricanes 22 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 12 Canterbury Crusaders 40 SHARKS 22 Auckland Blues 20 BULLS 48 Southern Kings 19 STORMERS 28 Cheetahs 3 - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 11 0 3 2 417 305 9 61 Bulls (SA) 14 11 0 3 2 415 281 7 59 ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 10 2 3 2 415 274 7 59 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 15 9 2 4 2 307 284 6 54 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 2 378 275 7 51 Cheetahs (SA) 15 9 0 6 1 348 345 6 46 - - NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 8 0 7 2 399 357 4 44 Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 6 0 8 2 318 304 12 44 Sharks (SA) 14 7 0 7 2 307 272 6 42 Stormers (SA) 14 7 0 7 2 292 267 6 42 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 6 0 8 2 325 383 7 39 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 344 478 8 32 Western Force (AU) 15 3 1 11 2 246 351 5 27 Southern Kings (SA) 14 3 1 10 2 273 482 2 24 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 2 0 12 2 288 414 6 22 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)