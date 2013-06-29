June 29 Super Rugby results and standings after
round 18 of matches(home team in CAPS):
WAIKATO CHIEFS 34 Wellington Hurricanes 22
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 12 Canterbury Crusaders 40
SHARKS 22 Auckland Blues 20
BULLS 48 Southern Kings 19
STORMERS 28 Cheetahs 3
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 11 0 3 2 417 305 9 61
Bulls (SA) 14 11 0 3 2 415 281 7 59
ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 10 2 3 2 415 274 7 59
Queensland Reds (AU) 15 9 2 4 2 307 284 6 54
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 2 378 275 7 51
Cheetahs (SA) 15 9 0 6 1 348 345 6 46
NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 8 0 7 2 399 357 4 44
Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 6 0 8 2 318 304 12 44
Sharks (SA) 14 7 0 7 2 307 272 6 42
Stormers (SA) 14 7 0 7 2 292 267 6 42
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 6 0 8 2 325 383 7 39
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 344 478 8 32
Western Force (AU) 15 3 1 11 2 246 351 5 27
Southern Kings (SA) 14 3 1 10 2 273 482 2 24
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 2 0 12 2 288 414 6 22
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for
draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing
by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia,
NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
