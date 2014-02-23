Feb 23 Super Rugby results and standings after
round two of matches (home team in CAPS):
Waikato Chiefs 18 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 10
CHEETAHS 15 Bulls 9
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 29 Auckland Blues 21
Queensland Reds 27 ACT BRUMBIES 21
SHARKS 27 Wellington Hurricanes 9
LIONS 34 Stormers 10
NSW WARATAHS 43 Western Force 21
Bye: Melbourne Rebels
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 2 2 0 0 58 25 1 9
NSW Waratahs (AU) 1 1 0 0 43 21 1 5
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 1 1 0 0 29 21 1 5
- -
Lions (SA) 2 2 0 0 55 30 0 8
Cheetahs (SA) 2 1 0 1 35 30 1 5
Queensland Reds (AU) 1 1 0 0 27 21 0 4
- -
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 1 1 0 0 18 10 0 4
Bulls (SA) 2 0 0 2 25 46 1 1
Auckland Blues (NZ) 1 0 0 1 21 29 0 0
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 1 0 0 1 10 18 0 0
ACT Brumbies (AU) 1 0 0 1 17 27 0 0
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 1 0 0 1 9 27 0 0
Western Force (AU) 1 0 0 1 21 43 0 0
Stormers (SA) 1 0 0 1 10 34 0 0
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)