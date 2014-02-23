Feb 23 Super Rugby results and standings after round two of matches (home team in CAPS): Waikato Chiefs 18 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 10 CHEETAHS 15 Bulls 9 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 29 Auckland Blues 21 Queensland Reds 27 ACT BRUMBIES 21 SHARKS 27 Wellington Hurricanes 9 LIONS 34 Stormers 10 NSW WARATAHS 43 Western Force 21 Bye: Melbourne Rebels - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 2 2 0 0 58 25 1 9 NSW Waratahs (AU) 1 1 0 0 43 21 1 5 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 1 1 0 0 29 21 1 5 - - Lions (SA) 2 2 0 0 55 30 0 8 Cheetahs (SA) 2 1 0 1 35 30 1 5 Queensland Reds (AU) 1 1 0 0 27 21 0 4 - - Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 1 1 0 0 18 10 0 4 Bulls (SA) 2 0 0 2 25 46 1 1 Auckland Blues (NZ) 1 0 0 1 21 29 0 0 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 1 0 0 1 10 18 0 0 ACT Brumbies (AU) 1 0 0 1 17 27 0 0 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 1 0 0 1 9 27 0 0 Western Force (AU) 1 0 0 1 21 43 0 0 Stormers (SA) 1 0 0 1 10 34 0 0 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)