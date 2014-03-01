March 1 Super Rugby results and standings after round three of matches (home team in CAPS): AUCKLAND BLUES 35 Canterbury Crusaders 24 MELBOURNE REBELS 35 Cheetahs 14 STORMERS 19 Wellington Hurricanes 18 WAIKATO CHIEFS 21 Otago Highlanders 19 NSW WARATAHS 32 Queensland Reds 5 ACT Brumbies 27 WESTERN FORCE 14 BULLS 25 Lions 17 Bye: Sharks - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts NSW Waratahs (AU) 2 2 0 0 75 26 2 10 Sharks (SA) 2 2 0 0 58 25 1 9 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 2 2 0 0 39 29 0 8 - - Lions (SA) 3 2 0 1 72 55 0 8 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 1 0 1 48 42 2 6 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 1 1 0 0 35 14 1 5 - - Auckland Blues (NZ) 2 1 0 1 56 53 1 5 Bulls (SA) 3 1 0 2 50 63 1 5 Cheetahs (SA) 3 1 0 2 49 65 1 5 ACT Brumbies (AU) 2 1 0 1 44 41 0 4 Queensland Reds (AU) 2 1 0 1 32 49 0 4 Stormers (SA) 2 1 0 1 29 52 0 4 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 2 0 0 2 27 46 1 1 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 34 53 0 0 Western Force (AU) 2 0 0 2 35 70 0 0 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Josh Reich)