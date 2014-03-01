March 1 Super Rugby results and standings after
round three of matches (home team in CAPS):
AUCKLAND BLUES 35 Canterbury Crusaders 24
MELBOURNE REBELS 35 Cheetahs 14
STORMERS 19 Wellington Hurricanes 18
WAIKATO CHIEFS 21 Otago Highlanders 19
NSW WARATAHS 32 Queensland Reds 5
ACT Brumbies 27 WESTERN FORCE 14
BULLS 25 Lions 17
Bye: Sharks
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
NSW Waratahs (AU) 2 2 0 0 75 26 2 10
Sharks (SA) 2 2 0 0 58 25 1 9
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 2 2 0 0 39 29 0 8
- -
Lions (SA) 3 2 0 1 72 55 0 8
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 1 0 1 48 42 2 6
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 1 1 0 0 35 14 1 5
- -
Auckland Blues (NZ) 2 1 0 1 56 53 1 5
Bulls (SA) 3 1 0 2 50 63 1 5
Cheetahs (SA) 3 1 0 2 49 65 1 5
ACT Brumbies (AU) 2 1 0 1 44 41 0 4
Queensland Reds (AU) 2 1 0 1 32 49 0 4
Stormers (SA) 2 1 0 1 29 52 0 4
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 2 0 0 2 27 46 1 1
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 34 53 0 0
Western Force (AU) 2 0 0 2 35 70 0 0
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
