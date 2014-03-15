March 15 Super Rugby results and standings after round five of matches (home team in CAPS):

WAIKATO CHIEFS 36 Stormers 20

Canterbury Crusaders 25 MELBOURNE REBELS 19

WELLINGTON HURRICANES 60 Cheetahs 27

Western Force 31 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 29

ACT BRUMBIES 28 NSW Waratahs 23

LIONS 39 Auckland Blues 36

SHARKS 35 Queensland Reds 20

Byes: Bulls

- -

Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 4 4 0 0 130 68 2 18

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 3 3 0 0 75 49 1 13

ACT Brumbies (AU) 4 3 0 1 101 85 1 13

- -

Lions (SA) 5 3 0 2 134 128 0 12

NSW Waratahs (AU) 3 2 0 1 98 54 3 11

Bulls (SA) 4 2 0 2 88 85 2 10

Western Force (AU) 4 2 0 2 98 106 2 10

Queensland Reds (AU) 4 2 0 2 95 117 1 9

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 73 85 0 8

- -

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 77 73 3 7

Auckland Blues (NZ) 4 1 0 3 114 130 3 7

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 4 1 0 3 108 102 2 6

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 3 1 0 2 61 71 2 6

Stormers (SA) 4 1 0 3 62 102 1 5

Cheetahs (SA) 5 1 0 4 109 168 1 5

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)