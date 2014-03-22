March 22 Super Rugby results and standings after round six of matches (home team in CAPS):
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 35 Wellington Hurricanes 31
NSW WARATAHS 32 Melbourne Rebels 8
AUCKLAND BLUES 40 Cheetahs 30
ACT BRUMBIES 25 Stormers 15
WESTERN FORCE 18 Waikato Chiefs 15
LIONS 23 Queensland Reds 20
BULLS 23 Sharks 19
Bye: Canterbury Crusaders
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
Sharks (SA) 5 4 0 1 149 91 3 19
ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 4 0 1 126 100 1 17
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 4 3 0 1 90 67 2 14
NSW Waratahs (AU) 4 3 0 1 130 62 4 16
Lions (SA) 6 4 0 2 157 148 0 16
Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 111 104 2 14
Western Force (AU) 5 3 0 2 116 121 2 14
Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 2 0 3 154 160 4 12
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 112 104 3 11
Queensland Reds (AU) 5 2 0 3 115 140 2 10
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 73 85 0 8
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 5 1 0 4 139 137 3 7
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 69 103 2 6
Stormers (SA) 5 1 0 4 77 127 1 5
Cheetahs (SA) 6 1 0 5 139 208 1 5
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Josh Reich)