March 22 Super Rugby results and standings after round six of matches (home team in CAPS):

OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 35 Wellington Hurricanes 31

NSW WARATAHS 32 Melbourne Rebels 8

AUCKLAND BLUES 40 Cheetahs 30

ACT BRUMBIES 25 Stormers 15

WESTERN FORCE 18 Waikato Chiefs 15

LIONS 23 Queensland Reds 20

BULLS 23 Sharks 19

Bye: Canterbury Crusaders

- -

Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts

Sharks (SA) 5 4 0 1 149 91 3 19

ACT Brumbies (AU) 5 4 0 1 126 100 1 17

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 4 3 0 1 90 67 2 14

- -

NSW Waratahs (AU) 4 3 0 1 130 62 4 16

Lions (SA) 6 4 0 2 157 148 0 16

Bulls (SA) 5 3 0 2 111 104 2 14

- -

Western Force (AU) 5 3 0 2 116 121 2 14

Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 2 0 3 154 160 4 12

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 112 104 3 11

Queensland Reds (AU) 5 2 0 3 115 140 2 10

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 4 2 0 2 73 85 0 8

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 5 1 0 4 139 137 3 7

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 69 103 2 6

Stormers (SA) 5 1 0 4 77 127 1 5

Cheetahs (SA) 6 1 0 5 139 208 1 5

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Josh Reich)