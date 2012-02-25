Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb. 25 Super Rugby standings on Saturday after the opening round of fixtures.
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts 1 Stormers 1 1 0 0 0 39 26 0 4 2 Queensland Reds 1 1 0 0 0 25 21 0 4 3 Otago Highlanders 1 1 0 0 0 23 19 0 4 4 Bulls 1 1 0 0 0 18 13 0 4 5 ACT Brumbies 1 1 0 0 0 19 17 0 4 6 Lions 1 1 0 0 0 27 25 0 4 7 Canterbury Crusaders 1 1 0 0 0 19 18 0 4 8 Melbourne Rebels 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 9 Auckland Blues 1 0 0 1 0 18 19 1 1 10 Cheetahs 1 0 0 1 0 25 27 1 1 11 Western Force 1 0 0 1 0 17 19 1 1 12 NSW Waratahs 1 0 0 1 0 21 25 1 1 13 Waikato Chiefs 1 0 0 1 0 19 23 1 1 14 Sharks 1 0 0 1 0 13 18 1 1 15 Wellington Hurricanes 1 0 0 1 0 26 39 0 0
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.