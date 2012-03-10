(Deletes spurious bullet point)
March 10 Collated results and standings on
Saturday after week three of the southern hemisphere's annual
Super Rugby competition:
Canterbury Crusaders 19 Waikato Chiefs 24
Western Force 19 Wellington Hurricanes 46
ACT Brumbies 24 Cheetahs 23
Otago Highlanders 18 NSW Waratahs 17
Queensland Reds 11 Melbourne Rebels 6
Sharks 32 Lions 20
Bulls 23 Auckland Blues 29
Bye: Stormers
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Queensland Reds (AU) 3 3 0 0 0 71 47 0 12
Stormers (SA) 2 2 0 0 1 54 38 0 12
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 3 3 0 0 0 68 60 0 12
- -
ACT Brumbies (AU) 2 2 0 0 1 43 40 0 12
Bulls (SA) 3 2 0 1 0 92 61 2 10
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 72 56 2 10
- -
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 102 86 1 9
NSW Waratahs (AU) 3 1 0 2 0 73 62 3 7
Sharks (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 57 53 3 7
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 62 69 2 6
Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 61 71 1 5
Lions (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 75 87 1 5
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 2 0 0 2 1 25 46 1 5
Cheetahs (SA) 3 0 0 3 0 67 102 2 2
Western Force (AU) 3 0 0 3 0 56 93 1 1
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.