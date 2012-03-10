(Deletes spurious bullet point)

March 10 Collated results and standings on Saturday after week three of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition: Canterbury Crusaders 19 Waikato Chiefs 24 Western Force 19 Wellington Hurricanes 46 ACT Brumbies 24 Cheetahs 23 Otago Highlanders 18 NSW Waratahs 17 Queensland Reds 11 Melbourne Rebels 6 Sharks 32 Lions 20 Bulls 23 Auckland Blues 29 Bye: Stormers

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Queensland Reds (AU) 3 3 0 0 0 71 47 0 12

Stormers (SA) 2 2 0 0 1 54 38 0 12

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 3 3 0 0 0 68 60 0 12

ACT Brumbies (AU) 2 2 0 0 1 43 40 0 12

Bulls (SA) 3 2 0 1 0 92 61 2 10

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 72 56 2 10

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 102 86 1 9

NSW Waratahs (AU) 3 1 0 2 0 73 62 3 7

Sharks (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 57 53 3 7

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 62 69 2 6

Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 61 71 1 5

Lions (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 75 87 1 5

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 2 0 0 2 1 25 46 1 5

Cheetahs (SA) 3 0 0 3 0 67 102 2 2

Western Force (AU) 3 0 0 3 0 56 93 1 1

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.