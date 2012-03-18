March 18 Collated results and standings on Sunday after week four of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Waikato Chiefs 29 ACT Brumbies 22

Stormers 27 Auckland Blues 17

Wellington Hurricanes 17 Otago Highlanders 19

NSW Waratahs 20 Western Force 21

Sharks 27 Queensland Reds 22

Melbourne Rebels 26 Cheetahs 33

Bye: Bulls, Crusaders, Lions

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 4 4 0 0 0 87 77 0 16

Stormers (SA) 3 3 0 0 1 81 55 0 16

Queensland Reds (AU) 4 3 0 1 0 93 74 1 13

- -

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 4 3 0 1 0 101 78 2 14

Bulls (SA) 3 2 0 1 1 92 61 2 14

ACT Brumbies (AU) 3 2 0 1 1 65 69 1 13

- -

Sharks (SA) 4 2 0 2 0 84 75 3 11

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 4 2 0 2 0 119 105 2 10

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 3 1 0 2 1 62 69 2 10

Lions (SA) 3 1 0 2 1 75 87 1 9

NSW Waratahs (AU) 4 1 0 3 0 93 83 4 8

Cheetahs (SA) 4 1 0 3 0 100 128 2 6

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 3 0 0 3 1 51 79 2 6

Auckland Blues (NZ) 4 1 0 3 0 78 98 1 5

Western Force (AU) 4 1 0 3 0 77 113 1 5

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Tom Pilcher. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories