April 29 Collated results and standings after week 10 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Blues 11 Reds 23

Lions 20 ACT Brumbies 34

Chiefs 33 Hurricanes 14

Force 3 Stormers 17

Cheetahs 33 Highlanders 36

NSW Waratahs 33 Crusaders 37

Bye: Bulls, Rebels, Sharks

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 9 8 0 1 1 241 162 3 39

Stormers (SA) 9 8 0 1 1 210 144 1 37

ACT Brumbies (AU) 9 5 0 4 1 242 206 7 31

- -

Bulls (SA) 8 6 0 2 2 270 171 5 37

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 9 7 0 2 1 228 203 2 34

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 9 6 0 3 1 253 206 5 33

- -

Sharks (SA) 9 4 0 5 1 202 218 7 27

NSW Waratahs (AU) 9 4 0 5 1 226 219 6 26

Queensland Reds (AU) 9 5 0 4 1 176 227 1 25

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 9 4 0 5 1 253 270 5 25

Cheetahs (SA) 9 3 0 6 1 260 274 6 22

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 2 154 241 2 18

Western Force (AU) 9 2 0 7 1 184 229 5 17

Lions (SA) 8 1 0 7 2 150 226 2 14

Auckland Blues (NZ) 9 1 0 8 1 187 240 4 12

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa