Rugby-Wallabies back Hodge re-signs in coup for Rebels
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
April 29 Collated results and standings after week 10 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Blues 11 Reds 23
Lions 20 ACT Brumbies 34
Chiefs 33 Hurricanes 14
Force 3 Stormers 17
Cheetahs 33 Highlanders 36
NSW Waratahs 33 Crusaders 37
Bye: Bulls, Rebels, Sharks
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 9 8 0 1 1 241 162 3 39
Stormers (SA) 9 8 0 1 1 210 144 1 37
ACT Brumbies (AU) 9 5 0 4 1 242 206 7 31
- -
Bulls (SA) 8 6 0 2 2 270 171 5 37
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 9 7 0 2 1 228 203 2 34
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 9 6 0 3 1 253 206 5 33
- -
Sharks (SA) 9 4 0 5 1 202 218 7 27
NSW Waratahs (AU) 9 4 0 5 1 226 219 6 26
Queensland Reds (AU) 9 5 0 4 1 176 227 1 25
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 9 4 0 5 1 253 270 5 25
Cheetahs (SA) 9 3 0 6 1 260 274 6 22
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 8 2 0 6 2 154 241 2 18
Western Force (AU) 9 2 0 7 1 184 229 5 17
Lions (SA) 8 1 0 7 2 150 226 2 14
Auckland Blues (NZ) 9 1 0 8 1 187 240 4 12
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Rising Wallabies back Reece Hodge has re-signed with Australian rugby and the Melbourne Rebels until 2020 in a coup for the battling Super Rugby team.
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)