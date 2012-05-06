May 6 Collated results and standings after week
11 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Hurricanes 35 Blues 19
Rebels 35 Bulls 41
Chiefs 34 Lions 21
ACT Brumbies 23 NSW Waratahs 6
Sharks 28 Highlanders 16
Cheetahs 17 Force 13
Crusaders 15 Reds 11
Bye: Stormers
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 1 1 275 183 4 44
Bulls (SA) 9 7 0 2 2 311 206 6 42
ACT Brumbies (AU) 10 6 0 4 1 265 212 7 35
- -
Stormers (SA) 9 8 0 1 2 210 144 1 41
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 268 217 5 37
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 244 231 2 34
- -
Sharks (SA) 10 5 0 5 1 230 234 7 31
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 10 5 0 5 1 288 289 6 30
NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 4 0 6 1 232 242 6 26
Cheetahs (SA) 10 4 0 6 1 277 287 6 26
Queensland Reds (AU) 10 5 0 5 1 187 242 2 26
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 9 2 0 7 2 189 282 3 20
Western Force (AU) 10 2 0 8 1 197 246 6 18
Lions (SA) 9 1 0 8 2 171 260 2 14
Auckland Blues (NZ) 10 1 0 9 1 206 275 4 12
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa