May 6 Collated results and standings after week 11 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Hurricanes 35 Blues 19

Rebels 35 Bulls 41

Chiefs 34 Lions 21

ACT Brumbies 23 NSW Waratahs 6

Sharks 28 Highlanders 16

Cheetahs 17 Force 13

Crusaders 15 Reds 11

Bye: Stormers

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 1 1 275 183 4 44

Bulls (SA) 9 7 0 2 2 311 206 6 42

ACT Brumbies (AU) 10 6 0 4 1 265 212 7 35

- -

Stormers (SA) 9 8 0 1 2 210 144 1 41

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 268 217 5 37

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 10 7 0 3 1 244 231 2 34

- -

Sharks (SA) 10 5 0 5 1 230 234 7 31

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 10 5 0 5 1 288 289 6 30

NSW Waratahs (AU) 10 4 0 6 1 232 242 6 26

Cheetahs (SA) 10 4 0 6 1 277 287 6 26

Queensland Reds (AU) 10 5 0 5 1 187 242 2 26

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 9 2 0 7 2 189 282 3 20

Western Force (AU) 10 2 0 8 1 197 246 6 18

Lions (SA) 9 1 0 8 2 171 260 2 14

Auckland Blues (NZ) 10 1 0 9 1 206 275 4 12

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa