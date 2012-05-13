May 13 Collated results and standings after week
12 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Blues 25 Lions 3
Waratahs 24 Bulls 27
Highlanders 20 Hurricanes 26
Rebels 28 Crusaders 19
Sharks 53 Force 11
Stormers 16 Cheetahs 14
Reds 42 Chiefs 27
Bye: Brumbies
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Bulls (SA) 10 8 0 2 2 338 230 6 46
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 2 1 302 225 5 45
ACT Brumbies (AU) 10 6 0 4 2 265 212 7 39
- -
Stormers (SA) 10 9 0 1 2 226 158 1 45
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 1 287 245 5 37
Sharks (SA) 11 6 0 5 1 283 245 8 36
- -
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 1 264 257 3 35
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 11 6 0 5 1 314 309 6 34
Queensland Reds (AU) 10 6 0 5 1 229 269 3 31
Cheetahs (SA) 11 4 0 7 1 291 303 7 27
NSW Waratahs (AU) 11 4 0 7 1 256 269 7 27
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 3 0 7 2 217 301 4 24
Western Force (AU) 11 2 0 9 1 208 299 6 18
Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 2 0 9 1 231 278 4 16
Lions (SA) 10 1 0 9 2 174 285 2 14
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa