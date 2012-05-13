May 13 Collated results and standings after week 12 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Blues 25 Lions 3

Waratahs 24 Bulls 27

Highlanders 20 Hurricanes 26

Rebels 28 Crusaders 19

Sharks 53 Force 11

Stormers 16 Cheetahs 14

Reds 42 Chiefs 27

Bye: Brumbies

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Bulls (SA) 10 8 0 2 2 338 230 6 46

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 2 1 302 225 5 45

ACT Brumbies (AU) 10 6 0 4 2 265 212 7 39

- -

Stormers (SA) 10 9 0 1 2 226 158 1 45

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 1 287 245 5 37

Sharks (SA) 11 6 0 5 1 283 245 8 36

- -

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 11 7 0 4 1 264 257 3 35

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 11 6 0 5 1 314 309 6 34

Queensland Reds (AU) 10 6 0 5 1 229 269 3 31

Cheetahs (SA) 11 4 0 7 1 291 303 7 27

NSW Waratahs (AU) 11 4 0 7 1 256 269 7 27

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 10 3 0 7 2 217 301 4 24

Western Force (AU) 11 2 0 9 1 208 299 6 18

Auckland Blues (NZ) 11 2 0 9 1 231 278 4 16

Lions (SA) 10 1 0 9 2 174 285 2 14

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa