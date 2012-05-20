May 20 Collated results and standings after week 13 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

ACT Brumbies 37 Hurricanes 25

Highlanders 16 Bulls 11

Crusaders 59 Blues 12

Reds 34 Lions 20

Sharks 34 Cheetahs 20

Stormers 19 NSW Waratahs 13

Melbourne Rebels 32 Western Force 31

Bye: Chiefs

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Stormers (SA) 11 10 0 1 2 245 171 1 49

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 2 2 302 225 5 49

ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 7 0 4 2 302 237 8 44

- -

Bulls (SA) 11 8 0 3 2 349 246 7 47

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 1 346 257 6 42

Sharks (SA) 12 7 0 5 1 317 265 9 41

- -

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 1 280 268 3 39

Queensland Reds (AU) 12 7 0 5 1 263 289 4 36

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 12 6 0 6 1 339 346 7 35

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 11 4 0 7 2 249 332 5 29

NSW Waratahs (AU) 12 4 0 8 1 269 288 8 28

Cheetahs (SA) 12 4 0 8 1 311 337 7 27

Western Force (AU) 12 2 0 10 1 239 331 7 19

Auckland Blues (NZ) 12 2 0 10 1 243 337 4 16

Lions (SA) 11 1 0 10 2 194 319 2 14

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

