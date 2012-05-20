Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
May 20 Collated results and standings after week 13 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
ACT Brumbies 37 Hurricanes 25
Highlanders 16 Bulls 11
Crusaders 59 Blues 12
Reds 34 Lions 20
Sharks 34 Cheetahs 20
Stormers 19 NSW Waratahs 13
Melbourne Rebels 32 Western Force 31
Bye: Chiefs
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Stormers (SA) 11 10 0 1 2 245 171 1 49
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 10 9 0 2 2 302 225 5 49
ACT Brumbies (AU) 11 7 0 4 2 302 237 8 44
- -
Bulls (SA) 11 8 0 3 2 349 246 7 47
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 1 346 257 6 42
Sharks (SA) 12 7 0 5 1 317 265 9 41
- -
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 1 280 268 3 39
Queensland Reds (AU) 12 7 0 5 1 263 289 4 36
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 12 6 0 6 1 339 346 7 35
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 11 4 0 7 2 249 332 5 29
NSW Waratahs (AU) 12 4 0 8 1 269 288 8 28
Cheetahs (SA) 12 4 0 8 1 311 337 7 27
Western Force (AU) 12 2 0 10 1 239 331 7 19
Auckland Blues (NZ) 12 2 0 10 1 243 337 4 16
Lions (SA) 11 1 0 10 2 194 319 2 14
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
