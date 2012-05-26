FACTBOX-Rugby-Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference
May 26 Collated results and standings after week 14 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Chiefs 28 Bulls 22
Hurricanes 66 Rebels 24
Blues 20 Highlanders 27
Brumbies 12 Reds 13
Force 17 Lions 11
Cheetahs 35 NSW Waratahs 34
Sharks 25 Stormers 20
Bye: Crusaders
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 12 10 0 2 2 330 247 5 53
Stormers (SA) 12 10 0 2 2 265 196 2 50
ACT Brumbies (AU) 12 7 0 5 2 314 250 9 45
- -
Bulls (SA) 12 8 0 4 2 371 274 8 48
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 12 8 0 4 2 346 257 6 46
Sharks (SA) 13 8 0 5 1 342 285 9 45
- -
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 13 9 0 4 1 307 288 4 44
Queensland Reds (AU) 13 8 0 5 1 276 301 4 40
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 13 7 0 6 1 405 370 8 40
Cheetahs (SA) 13 5 0 8 1 346 371 8 32
NSW Waratahs (AU) 13 4 0 9 1 303 323 9 29
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 12 4 0 8 2 273 398 5 29
Western Force (AU) 13 3 0 10 1 256 342 7 23
Auckland Blues (NZ) 13 2 0 11 1 263 364 5 17
Lions (SA) 12 1 0 11 2 205 336 3 15
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
