June 2 Collated results and standings after week
15 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:
Crusaders 51 Highlanders 18
Rebels 19 Brumbies 27
Blues 34 Chiefs 41
Waratahs 12 Hurricanes 33
Lions 38 Sharks 28
Bulls 14 Stormers 19
Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Reds
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 13 11 0 2 2 371 281 6 58
Stormers (SA) 13 11 0 2 2 284 210 2 54
ACT Brumbies (AU) 13 8 0 5 2 341 269 9 49
- -
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 13 9 0 4 2 397 275 7 51
Bulls (SA) 13 8 0 5 2 385 293 9 49
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 8 0 6 1 438 382 9 45
- -
Sharks (SA) 14 8 0 6 1 370 313 9 45
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 1 325 339 4 44
Queensland Reds (AU) 13 8 0 5 2 276 301 4 44
Cheetahs (SA) 13 5 0 8 2 346 371 8 36
NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 4 0 10 1 315 356 10 30
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 13 4 0 9 2 292 425 5 29
Western Force (AU) 13 3 0 10 2 256 342 7 27
Lions (SA) 13 2 0 11 2 243 364 4 20
Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 2 0 12 1 297 405 7 19
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
