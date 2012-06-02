June 2 Collated results and standings after week 15 of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition:

Crusaders 51 Highlanders 18

Rebels 19 Brumbies 27

Blues 34 Chiefs 41

Waratahs 12 Hurricanes 33

Lions 38 Sharks 28

Bulls 14 Stormers 19

Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Reds

Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts

Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 13 11 0 2 2 371 281 6 58

Stormers (SA) 13 11 0 2 2 284 210 2 54

ACT Brumbies (AU) 13 8 0 5 2 341 269 9 49

- -

Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 13 9 0 4 2 397 275 7 51

Bulls (SA) 13 8 0 5 2 385 293 9 49

Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 14 8 0 6 1 438 382 9 45

- -

Sharks (SA) 14 8 0 6 1 370 313 9 45

Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 1 325 339 4 44

Queensland Reds (AU) 13 8 0 5 2 276 301 4 44

Cheetahs (SA) 13 5 0 8 2 346 371 8 36

NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 4 0 10 1 315 356 10 30

Melbourne Rebels (AU) 13 4 0 9 2 292 425 5 29

Western Force (AU) 13 3 0 10 2 256 342 7 27

Lions (SA) 13 2 0 11 2 243 364 4 20

Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 2 0 12 1 297 405 7 19

- -

* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points

* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records.

* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)