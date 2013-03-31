March 31 Collated results and standings after seventh round of Super Rugby matches at the weekend (home team in caps): Queensland Reds 34 OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 33 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 46 Southern Kings 30 WAIKATO CHIEFS 23 Auckland Blues 16 ACT BRUMBIES 23 Bulls 20 CHEETAHS 34 Melbourne Rebels 16 Canterbury Crusaders 19 STORMERS 14 NSW WARATAHS 23 Western Force 19 Bye: Sharks - - P W D L B F A BP Pts ACT Brumbies (AU) 6 5 0 1 1 163 90 3 27 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 6 5 0 1 0 197 113 5 25 Sharks (SA) 5 4 0 1 1 136 76 1 21 - - Queensland Reds (AU) 7 5 0 2 0 141 136 2 22 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 5 3 0 2 1 158 116 4 20 Cheetahs (SA) 6 4 0 2 0 141 145 2 18 - - Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 5 3 0 2 1 130 129 2 18 Auckland Blues (NZ) 5 2 0 3 1 132 116 5 17 NSW Waratahs (AU) 6 3 0 3 1 133 159 1 17 Bulls (SA) 6 3 0 3 0 146 151 3 15 Stormers (SA) 5 2 0 3 0 108 112 3 15 Western Force (AU) 6 1 0 5 1 107 142 2 10 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 6 1 0 5 1 105 205 1 9 Southern Kings (SA) 5 1 0 4 1 108 167 0 8 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 5 0 0 5 1 105 153 2 6 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition * AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)