March 10 Collated results and standings after
week four of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby
competition:
Hurricanes 29 Crusaders 28
Reds 23 Rebels 13
Cheetahs 36 Highlanders 19
Brumbies 35 Waratahs 6
Sharks 21 Southern Kings 12
Stormers 36 Chiefs 34
Bulls 28 Blues 21
Bye: Force
- -
Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts
ACT Brumbies (AU) 3 3 0 0 1 89 25 2 18
Bulls (SA) 3 3 0 0 0 89 64 1 13
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 120 66 4 12
- -
Sharks (SA) 3 3 0 0 0 62 40 0 12
Queensland Reds (AU) 4 3 0 1 0 72 66 0 12
Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 89 63 3 11
- -
Southern Kings (SA) 2 1 0 1 1 34 31 0 8
NSW Waratahs (AU) 3 1 0 2 1 54 86 0 8
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 1 43 63 2 6
Stormers (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 59 71 1 5
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 61 80 1 5
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 0 82 107 1 5
Cheetahs (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 61 93 1 5
Western Force (AU) 3 0 0 3 1 59 88 1 5
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 1 46 77 0 4
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two
for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or
losing by seven or fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa
