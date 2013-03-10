March 10 Collated results and standings after week four of the southern hemisphere's annual Super Rugby competition: Hurricanes 29 Crusaders 28 Reds 23 Rebels 13 Cheetahs 36 Highlanders 19 Brumbies 35 Waratahs 6 Sharks 21 Southern Kings 12 Stormers 36 Chiefs 34 Bulls 28 Blues 21 Bye: Force - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts ACT Brumbies (AU) 3 3 0 0 1 89 25 2 18 Bulls (SA) 3 3 0 0 0 89 64 1 13 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 120 66 4 12 - - Sharks (SA) 3 3 0 0 0 62 40 0 12 Queensland Reds (AU) 4 3 0 1 0 72 66 0 12 Auckland Blues (NZ) 3 2 0 1 0 89 63 3 11 - - Southern Kings (SA) 2 1 0 1 1 34 31 0 8 NSW Waratahs (AU) 3 1 0 2 1 54 86 0 8 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 1 43 63 2 6 Stormers (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 59 71 1 5 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 3 1 0 2 0 61 80 1 5 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 4 1 0 3 0 82 107 1 5 Cheetahs (SA) 3 1 0 2 0 61 93 1 5 Western Force (AU) 3 0 0 3 1 59 88 1 5 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 2 0 0 2 1 46 77 0 4 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Editing by Patrick Johnston)