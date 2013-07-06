(Refiles to tabulate) CAPE TOWN, July 6 Super Rugby results and standings after round 19 of matches (home team in CAPS): CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 43 Waikato Chiefs 15 Otago Highlanders 49 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 44 CHEETAHS 34 Auckland Blues 13 Stormers 24 SOUTHERN KINGS 12 BULLS 20 Sharks 19 - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts Bulls (SA) 15 12 0 3 2 435 300 7 63 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 15 11 0 4 2 432 348 9 61 ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 10 2 3 2 415 274 7 59 - - Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 15 10 0 5 2 421 290 8 56 Queensland Reds (AU) 15 9 2 4 2 307 284 6 54 Cheetahs (SA) 16 10 0 6 1 382 358 6 50 - - Stormers (SA) 15 8 0 7 2 316 279 6 46 NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 8 0 7 2 399 357 4 44 Auckland Blues (NZ) 15 6 0 9 2 331 338 12 44 Sharks (SA) 15 7 0 8 2 326 292 7 43 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 6 0 9 2 369 432 9 41 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 2 344 478 8 32 Western Force (AU) 15 3 1 11 2 246 351 5 27 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 15 3 0 12 2 337 458 7 27 Southern Kings (SA) 15 3 1 11 2 285 506 2 24 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town and Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Tony Jimenez)