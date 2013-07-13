July 13 Super Rugby results and standings after round 20 of matches (home team in CAPS): CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 25 Wellington Hurricanes 17 MELBOURNE REBELS 38 Otago Highlanders 37 Waikato Chiefs 26 AUCKLAND BLUES 16 Queensland Reds 14 NSW WARATAHS 12 WESTERN FORCE 21 ACT Brumbies 15 SHARKS 58 Southern Kings 13 STORMERS 30 Bulls 13 - - Overall standings P W D L B F A BPs Pts Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 12 0 4 2 458 364 10 66 Bulls (SA) 16 12 0 4 2 448 330 7 63 ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 2 4 2 430 295 8 60 - - Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 2 446 307 8 60 Queensland Reds (AU) 16 10 2 4 2 321 296 6 58 Cheetahs (SA) 16 10 0 6 2 382 358 6 54 - - Stormers (SA) 16 9 0 7 2 346 292 6 50 Sharks (SA) 16 8 0 8 2 384 305 8 48 NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 8 0 8 2 411 371 5 45 Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 6 0 10 2 347 364 12 44 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 6 0 10 2 386 457 9 41 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 5 0 11 2 382 515 9 37 Western Force (AU) 16 4 1 11 2 267 366 5 31 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 3 0 13 2 374 496 9 29 Southern Kings (SA) 16 3 1 12 2 298 564 2 24 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, four for a bye, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. Each team has two byes throughout competition AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town and Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)