March 29 Super Rugby results and standings after round seven of matches (home team in CAPS): Wellington Hurricanes 29 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 26 MELBOURNE REBELS 32 ACT Brumbies 24 AUCKLAND BLUES 30 Otago Highlanders 12 QUEENSLAND REDS 22 Stormers 17 BULLS 34 Waikato Chiefs 34 SHARKS 32 NSW Waratahs 10 Byes: Cheetahs, Lions, Western Force - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts Sharks (SA) 6 5 0 1 181 101 3 23 ACT Brumbies (AU) 6 4 0 2 150 132 1 17 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 5 3 1 1 124 101 3 17 - - Lions (SA) 6 4 0 2 157 148 0 16 NSW Waratahs (AU) 5 3 0 2 140 94 4 16 Auckland Blues (NZ) 6 3 0 3 184 172 4 16 - - Bulls (SA) 6 3 1 2 145 138 2 16 Western Force (AU) 5 3 0 2 116 121 2 14 Queensland Reds (AU) 6 3 0 3 137 157 2 14 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 6 2 0 4 168 163 4 12 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 5 2 0 3 124 134 3 11 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 5 2 0 3 101 127 2 10 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 5 2 0 3 99 114 1 9 Stormers (SA) 6 1 0 5 94 149 2 6 Cheetahs (SA) 6 1 0 5 139 208 1 5 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Tom Hayward)