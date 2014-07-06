July 6 Super Rugby results and standings after round 18 of matches (home team in CAPS): WAIKATO CHIEFS 24 Wellington Hurricanes 16 LIONS 34 Melbourne Rebels 17 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 21 Auckland Blues 13 WESTERN FORCE 30 Queensland Reds 20 STORMERS 16 Bulls 0 CHEETAHS 27 Sharks 20 NSW WARATAHS 44 Otago Highlanders 16 Bye: Brumbies - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 11 0 4 443 269 9 53 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 15 10 0 5 411 314 6 46 Sharks (SA) 15 10 0 5 372 283 6 46 - - Otago Highlanders (NZ) 15 8 0 7 393 408 10 42 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 8 0 8 439 374 9 41 ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 9 0 6 365 353 4 40 - - Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 15 7 2 6 373 370 8 40 Western Force (AU) 15 9 0 6 318 346 4 40 Auckland Blues (NZ) 15 7 0 8 411 384 8 36 Bulls (SA) 15 6 1 8 325 328 7 33 Stormers (SA) 15 7 0 8 280 292 4 32 Queensland Reds (AU) 15 5 0 10 371 459 8 28 Lions (SA) 15 6 0 9 307 388 2 26 Cheetahs (SA) 15 4 1 10 347 467 6 24 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 296 420 5 21 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly)