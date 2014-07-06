July 6 Super Rugby results and standings after
round 18 of matches (home team in CAPS):
WAIKATO CHIEFS 24 Wellington Hurricanes 16
LIONS 34 Melbourne Rebels 17
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 21 Auckland Blues 13
WESTERN FORCE 30 Queensland Reds 20
STORMERS 16 Bulls 0
CHEETAHS 27 Sharks 20
NSW WARATAHS 44 Otago Highlanders 16
Bye: Brumbies
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
NSW Waratahs (AU) 15 11 0 4 443 269 9 53
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 15 10 0 5 411 314 6 46
Sharks (SA) 15 10 0 5 372 283 6 46
- -
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 15 8 0 7 393 408 10 42
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 8 0 8 439 374 9 41
ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 9 0 6 365 353 4 40
- -
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 15 7 2 6 373 370 8 40
Western Force (AU) 15 9 0 6 318 346 4 40
Auckland Blues (NZ) 15 7 0 8 411 384 8 36
Bulls (SA) 15 6 1 8 325 328 7 33
Stormers (SA) 15 7 0 8 280 292 4 32
Queensland Reds (AU) 15 5 0 10 371 459 8 28
Lions (SA) 15 6 0 9 307 388 2 26
Cheetahs (SA) 15 4 1 10 347 467 6 24
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 15 4 0 11 296 420 5 21
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
