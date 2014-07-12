July 12 Super Rugby results and standings after
round 19 of matches (home team in CAPS):
Waikato Chiefs 11 AUCKLAND BLUES 8
ACT BRUMBIES 47 Western Force 25
BULLS 40 Melbourne Rebels 7
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 34 Otago Highlanders 8
NSW Waratahs 34 QUEENSLAND REDS 3
LIONS 60 Cheetahs 25
Sharks 34 STORMERS 10
Bye: Wellington Hurricanes
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 12 0 4 481 272 10 58
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 445 322 7 51
Sharks (SA) 16 11 0 5 406 293 6 50
- -
ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 0 6 412 378 5 45
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 8 2 6 384 378 8 44
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 8 0 8 401 442 10 42
- -
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 8 0 8 439 374 9 41
Western Force (AU) 16 9 0 7 343 393 4 40
Bulls (SA) 16 7 1 8 365 335 8 38
Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 7 0 9 419 395 9 37
Stormers (SA) 16 7 0 9 290 326 4 32
Lions (SA) 16 7 0 9 367 413 3 31
Queensland Reds (AU) 16 5 0 11 374 493 8 28
Cheetahs (SA) 16 4 1 11 372 527 6 24
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 4 0 12 303 460 5 21
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
