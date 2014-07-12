July 12 Super Rugby results and standings after round 19 of matches (home team in CAPS): Waikato Chiefs 11 AUCKLAND BLUES 8 ACT BRUMBIES 47 Western Force 25 BULLS 40 Melbourne Rebels 7 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 34 Otago Highlanders 8 NSW Waratahs 34 QUEENSLAND REDS 3 LIONS 60 Cheetahs 25 Sharks 34 STORMERS 10 Bye: Wellington Hurricanes - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts NSW Waratahs (AU) 16 12 0 4 481 272 10 58 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 16 11 0 5 445 322 7 51 Sharks (SA) 16 11 0 5 406 293 6 50 - - ACT Brumbies (AU) 16 10 0 6 412 378 5 45 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 16 8 2 6 384 378 8 44 Otago Highlanders (NZ) 16 8 0 8 401 442 10 42 - - Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 16 8 0 8 439 374 9 41 Western Force (AU) 16 9 0 7 343 393 4 40 Bulls (SA) 16 7 1 8 365 335 8 38 Auckland Blues (NZ) 16 7 0 9 419 395 9 37 Stormers (SA) 16 7 0 9 290 326 4 32 Lions (SA) 16 7 0 9 367 413 3 31 Queensland Reds (AU) 16 5 0 11 374 493 8 28 Cheetahs (SA) 16 4 1 11 372 527 6 24 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 16 4 0 12 303 460 5 21 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)