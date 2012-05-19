CAPE TOWN May 19 The Stormers hung on despite their creaking set-pieces to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 19-13 at Newlands on Saturday and climb to the top of the Super Rugby standings.

The Stormers scored two tries in the first half and, with dominance in possession and territory, seemed to have set up a comfortable victory over the Australians.

But the Stormers lost their structures after the break as the boot of Waratahs flyhalf Berrick Barnes kept them pinned in their own territory.

But the much-vaunted defence of the South Africans held firm and they only conceded one try.

The Stormers scored the first try off the platform of an attacking lineout as wing Gio Aplon burst through the defences after a wonderful inside pass from scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenhage, and fullback Joe Pietersen rounded off the move in the left corner.

Duvenhage then deceived the Waratahs defence on the blindside, leading to a penalty which Pietersen kicked and the Stormers crossed the tryline again seven minutes before halftime.

They set up a rolling maul off a lineout and, with the Waratahs distracted by another ball thrown on to the ground, hooker Tiaan Liebenberg crashed over for the second try.

Flyhalf Peter Grant then kicked an injury-time penalty to give the Stormers a commanding 16-3 lead, before they suffered another second-half lapse.

Lock Andries Bekker was chiefly to blame for a defensive failure that allowed replacement lock Kane Douglas to burst through and, with No. 8 Dave Dennis carrying the ball well, Waratahs centre Rob Horne was able to stroll over the tryline.

McKibben converted to close the gap to 16-10 and the Stormers continued to endure a hugely frustrating second half.

Grant provided relief for the Stormers with a 50th- minute penalty, but the home side had to work exceptionally hard to keep the Waratahs out and secure the win. (Rriting by Ken Borland, Editing by Ed Osmond)