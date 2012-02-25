CAPE TOWN Feb 25 Joe Pietersen marked his Stormers return by kicking 21 points to help them begin their Super Rugby campaign with a 39-26 win over the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday.

The hosts' three-try victory at Newlands was slightly overshadowed by what appeared to be a serious knee injury to their South Africa flanker Schalk Burger in the first 15 minutes.

The Hurricanes had all the possession during the opening exchanges but once it turned over their South African opponents scored immediately.

Gio Aplon dummied expertly and then squeezed between two players before racing more than 50 metres to land the opening try five minutes in.

Beauden Barrett, who also scored 21 points, replied with a penalty before Burger's injury, with Pietersen knocking over successive kicks to extend the lead further.

After another three points from Barrett, the New Zealanders were reduced to 14 men when Tristan Moran was penalised for repeated infringements after 28 minutes.

Burger's replacement Siya Kolisi carried the ball over at the back of a structured line-out drive from the second foul, although Barrett again slotted over a penalty to keep the Hurricanes in the game.

The sin-binning of Ben May for taking out the legs of an opponent meant the visitors were down to 13 before the interval.

However, they coped admirably, and after conceding a drop goal to Gary van Aswegen, Tim Bateman scored a try just after the halftime siren had sounded following an angled run.

The possession statistics read 71 to 29 percent in favour of the Stormers at the break and they continued dominating in the second half but were punished with an intercept try for Barrett, which was converted by the flyhalf and drew the scores level.

But Pietersen, who had returned from a two-season stint with French club Bayonne, landed three more penalties to keep his team in front.

A late penalty try then sealed the win, while Jeffery Toomaga-Allen became the third player to be sent to the bin for the ill-disciplined Hurricanes.

(Reporting by Thahir Asmal; Editing by Sonia Oxley)