CAPE TOWN, July 28 - Former France flyhalf Frederic Michalak
slotted two crucial drop goals and set up one of the Sharks' two
tries to spark a 26-19 upset over the table-topping Stormers on
Saturday and set up a Super Rugby final against the Waikato
Chiefs.
Winger Louis Ludik and centre JP Pietersen scored tries for
the Sharks, who not only had to break down the best defensive
side in the competition but also overcome an exhausting travel
schedule.
Michalak, capped 56 times for France, played with immense
composure and variety and ended up with 16 points after also
adding two conversions and two penalties.
He was given an easy ride by the Sharks forwards, who
dominated the contact areas and set piece, while their marauding
loose forwards and rampaging hooker Bismarck du Plessis made
plenty of ground with the ball.
"The boys put their bodies on the line and it was tough
coming to Newlands having spent last week in Australia," said
Sharks captain Keegan Daniel, whose side travelled to Brisbane
to beat the defending champion Queensland Reds last week.
"But the boys showed resilience“. The front row and the
tight five really put their hands up."
The Stormers opened the scoring against their South African
rivals when lock Eben Etzbeth barrelled over the top of du
Plessis and set up a penalty that flyhalf Peter Grant easily
converted.
The Sharks then seized control of the game, pinning the
Stormers back in their own half and going ahead with a penalty
and drop goal.
Ludik grabbed the opening try for the Durban-based side when
he caught a high kick from fullback Riaan Viljoen, stepped
inside and raced away to the line.
Grant, however, reduced the deficit right on halftime when
he landed a second penalty to narrow the score to 13-6.
Michalak extended the lead early in the second half when the
Stormers were penalised for collapsing a rolling maul from a
lineout.
Grant again reduced the deficit with another penalty but
Michalak decided the game when he shaped for another drop goal
before darting into attack and passing the ball to Pietersen.
The centre's shimmy outside and step inside parted the
Stormers' defence and he sped away for the try which, when
converted, gave the visitors a 23-9 lead with 20 minutes
remaining.
The Stormers seized on the Sharks lethargy in the final
quarter, however, and stretched the Sharks left and right
through 13 phases before winger Gio Aplon dashed through to
score.
Grant added the extra points and kicked another penalty from
in front of the posts to leave the Stormers just four points
behind with eight minutes remaining.
Michalak, however, was again given a wonderful platform by
his forwards and kicked a 76th-minute drop goal from 30 metres
out to seal victory and set up a final against the Chiefs in
Hamilton next Saturday.
"It's going to take a while to get over this, but we can
only blame ourselves, we had 80 minutes to prove we were good
enough and we came up short," Stormers captain Jean de Villiers
said.
"We get such good support but we don't have a cup to show
for it - that's what makes it tough."
