CAPE TOWN, March 31 Stormers flyhalf Peter Grant booted a late 45-metre penalty to seal a 20-17 victory over the Bulls in an all-South African Super Rugby tussle at Newlands on Saturday.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Cape Town-based team and the league leaders, who have 24 points, remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

The Stormers led 14-0 at halftime through three penalties from fullback Joe Pietersen and a try by hooker Tiaan Liebenberg.

The Pretoria-based Bulls replied with second-half tries by wing Bjorn Basson and centre Wynand Olivier, both converted by flyhalf Morne Steyn.

Steyn, however, also missed two penalty attempts and that ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

The home team dominated the early exchanges and appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win when Liebenberg barged over for the opening try in the 40th minute.

Soon after halftime Bulls lock Flip van der Merwe received a yellow card for foul play, reducing the visitors to 14 men.

Instead of signalling a period of renewed Stormers dominance, the incident lifted the Bulls.

They hauled their way back to 17-17 before Grant's late penalty secured victory.

