CAPE TOWN, March 9 South Africa's Stormers held off a spirited comeback from the defending Super Rugby champions Waikato Chiefs for a thrilling 36-34 victory at Newlands on Saturday.

Joe Pietersen's 21 points with the boot and two Gio Aplon tries for the home side proved the difference as the Stormers, twice semi-finalists in the last three seasons, recorded a first victory of the current campaign.

The Stormers went ahead with an early penalty before a slick move was rounded off by pacey winger Aplon to put the hosts 8-0 up inside the first eight minutes. Pietersen duly converted.

The teams traded penalties after that before the Chiefs scored a try of their own when Pietersen failed to collect the restart and a grubber kick from Aaron Cruden fell perfectly for Charlie Ngatai to touch down.

The conversion made it 13-10 and the Stormers, enjoying more of the territory and possession, added two more penalties to extend their lead as the visitors were reduced to 14 men after 35 minutes when Tawera Kerr-Barlow saw yellow.

But the Chiefs are an excellent side at creating scoring opportunities out of nothing and they capitalised on some sloppy work from the home side at the breakdown to turn over possession.

Cruden was again the provider as another grubber was picked up by Tim Nanai-Williams to run in unopposed.

That closed the gap to two points but the Stormers extended their lead once more after the hooter had sounded for halftime.

Cruden tried yet another grubber from the restart following the try but the ball went straight to Rynhardt Elstadt, who booted the ball forward.

Aplon brilliantly anticipated the situation to outpace the retreating Chiefs and dive on the loose ball over the line for his second try. Pietersen added the conversion for a 26-17 halftime advantage.

After the restart the Chiefs pulled back with a Gareth Anscombe penalty though the Stormers soon extended their lead with another try when scrumhalf Nic Groom wriggled through the narrowest of gaps to score.

A Pieterson conversion took the lead out to 33-20 but the Chiefs showed their star quality when they scored two converted tries to a solitary Stormers penalty to get themselves to within two again.

Ngatai was set-up by a great break from Anscombe and coasted in before Andrew Horrell went over in the corner for the bonus-point try after some wonderful handling by the backs.

With five minutes remaining Nick Croswell became the second Chiefs player to be sent to the sin bin for holding Aplon back and the hosts used their numerical advantage to cling on for a morale-boosting win.