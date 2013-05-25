CAPE TOWN May 25 A try from captain Jean de Villiers proved the difference in a Super Rugby kicking contest as the Stormers halted a three-match losing streak by beating Queensland Reds 20-15 on Saturday.

An injury-ravaged Stormers, returning home from a bruising series of setbacks in Australasia, held off a late onslaught from the marauding Reds to eke out a narrow win in wet conditions at Newlands.

It was a second successive setback for the Reds on their South African tour after a narrow defeat in Bloemfontein last weekend and they lost further ground on Australian conference leaders the Brumbies.

The Reds remained in the playoff berths, however, in fifth place in the overall standings.

De Villiers's score four minutes into the second half proved the difference as fullback Joe Pietersen kicked five penalties for the hosts, matched by five from Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper.

Superb kicking from the Wallabies' discard kept the Reds in touch and put them 15-12 ahead going into the final 20 minutes but Cooper was unable to make an impact in open play just days after being left out of Australia's preliminary squad for the British and Irish Lions tour.

The try was a clever piece of enterprise, starting with a crossfield chip from flyhalf Elton Jantjies that was caught and quickly played back in field basketball style by wing Bryan Habana to set free Pietersen who fed de Villiers for the try.

The win will come as much relief to the beleaguered Stormers, heavily criticised for their boorish style of play this season.

But they did keep up their position as the team who have conceded the least tries in Super Rugby this season, a statistic tempered by the fact they have also scored the fewest tries.