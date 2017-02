June 1 The Stormers (South Africa) beat Southern Kings (South Africa) 19-11 (halftime 6-3) in a Super Rugby match at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. Scores: Stormers - Try: Deon Fourie; Conversion: Joe Pietersen; Penalties: Pietersen (4). Kings - Try: Wimpie van der Walt; Penalties: George Whitehead (2). (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ken Ferris)